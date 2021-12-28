48 Tanzanians shortlisted for key EAC posts

By Zephania Ubwani More by this Author

Arusha. Key positions at the East African Community (EAC) are up for grabs and Tanzanians are not wasting any chance.

After the recruitment was halted on October 14, the process will resume on January 17 with 48 Tanzanians among the shortlisted.

Names of candidates from all the six partner states vying for vacant top positions were posted on the EAC website at the weekend.

Three candidates, out of the five shortlisted for the top position at the Lake Victoria Basin Commission (LVBC), are Tanzanians.

They are George Lugomela, Kahitira Bwire Masinde and Thomas Kazuimba Shija. Two other contestants will come from Burundi.

The executive secretary post fell vacant early this year after the end of a tenure of a Kenyan who headed the Kisumu-based organisation.

Three Tanzanian professions will also vie for the executive secretary post at the East African Science and Technology Commission (Easteco).

They are Julius Dotto Keyyu, Joseph Tenson Mwashiuya and Frank Philip Seth and will sweat it out with five candidates from Kenya, Rwanda and Burundi.

In all, 48 Tanzanians are among a total of 311 candidates from the six partner states who have been cleared to contest the 63 positions.

The interviews will be carried through video-conferencing facilities at the EAC Affairs ministries in their respective countries.

The process was to be carried from late October this year but was halted pending investigations over alleged favoritism in short-listing.

However, the EAC Council of Ministers Chairperson and Kenya EAC Affairs cabinet secretary Adan Mohamed told the media on November 30th that this has now been sorted out.

The interviews would last for over two weeks; from January 17th to February 2nd, making it one of the largest single staff recruitment exercises for the EAC.

It is the senior positions at the myriad of EAC institutions which have generated interest as member states appear to campaign for their nationals.

Two Tanzanians will also contest the position of deputy executive secretary at LVBC, an institution established in 2005 and tasked to develop the Lake Victoria basin.

They are Leonidas Ladislaus Kyaruzi and Dismas Laurean Mwikila. Three others shortlisted for the position are from Rwanda.

The country’s professionals have not spared the Zanzibar-based East African Kiswahili Commission (EAKC) whose deputy executive secretary post is up for grabs.

A total of seven candidates have been shortlisted with two of them - Aziza Juma Ali and Elly Nelson - cleared for interview.

Three others cleared the same deputy executive secretary post are from Uganda while two candidates are from Kenya.

Three Tanzanians - Ruth Simon Lemwayi, Fabian Mugisa Mashauri and Obed Mashoto Kijakazi have been shortlisted for another contest of senior position at an EAC institution.

They had been cleared for interview for the post of deputy executive secretary at the East African Health Research Commission (EAHRC) based in Bujumbura.

Another Joy John Mwalugaja will contest the deputy executive secretary post at the Kigali-based Easteco.

Others cleared for the same position are three Rwandan nationals and one professional each from Kenya and Uganda.

Three Tanzanians are also vying for the position of deputy registrar of the East African Court of Justice (EACJ), an organ of the EAC.

They are Cecil Francis Ramadhani, Alli Possi and Angela Maria Benedict Teye. Two others in the contest are from Rwanda and one each from Burundi and South Sudan.

The other positions up for grabs at the EAC secretariat, organs and institutions are those of a rank of director and principals in various sectoral departments.

The list does not indicate the vacant position of a Clerk to the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) and Hansard editor which are also up for grabs.

Although the choice of candidates for the professional jobs for EAC bodies are largely on merit, there is an element of rotation among the partner states.

The position of the chief executive officer (CEO) of any institution cannot be held by another from the same partner state after the expiry of tenure of a fellow national.

Due to this, Tanzania could not field a candidate for the position of the EAHRC executive secretary although it was up for grabs.

The position was until recently held by Tanzanian health expert Prof. Gibson Sammy Kibiki whose five year term has ended.