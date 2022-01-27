50 houses inside the Uhuru Heights building to be sold

Cosmos Properties, which owns 50 apartment units in the Uhuru Heights building, is in trouble after the units were offered for sale to cover a debt from a mortgage loan from Exim bank. The debtor was reluctant to allow Hallmark Attorneys, a law firm authorized by the bank as the Receiver Manager as stated in the publicly issued notice.

The case of the debtor protesting the legal decision came earlier this week in Dar es Salaam after officers from the law firm Hallmark Attorneys arrived at the Uhuru Heights building to conduct an inspection of the property, where despite the debtor being shown all the documents, including a notice on the implementation of the notice, still refused to comply with the notice.

Commenting on the incident Mr. Walter Chipeta, from Hallmark Attorneys said that following the action taken by the debtor, his company is committed to ensure it successfully acquires the assets despite strong opposition from the debtor.

"As we are speaking we have already reported the incident to the police force as the debtor not only prevented us from doing our job but also caused violence which threatened the safety of some of our officers," said Mr Chipeta.

However, efforts to get hold of Mr. Owais Pardesi who is the Chairman and owner of Cosmos Properties to comment went in vain, as he was not reachable via his phone.