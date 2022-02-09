60-year-old Austrian makes record after climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro 138 times

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Rudi Stangl, a professional outdoor guide has added icing to his incredible record after he climbed Tanzania's Mt. Kilimanjaro for the 138th time.



It is quite an interesting feat for the Austrian who first climbed Africa's Highest mountain in 1982 when he was just 21 years old.

Since then, the adventurous Rudi has hiked up the mountain several times for an accumulative record ot 138, out of which 137 involved him reaching the highest peak of the mountain, Uhuru Peak.





Rudi who is now 60 years old made his last climb in January, 2022 through Marangu-Route.

“The uniqueness of Mt Kilimanjaro is the nature, the different climate zones, the climbing with a team of guides, porters and cooks -- these all make the experience very special for me and I think it's the same for all other mountain tourists,” explained Rudi who has over the years managed to bring and guide about 1,500 tourists from Austria to climb Mount Kilimanjaro