900 Ukrainian tourists stranded in Zanzibar

Dar es Salaam. At least 900 Ukrainian tourists are stranded in Zanzibar due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

However, the government of Zanzibar has assured the travelers that its looking for alternatives to help them sustain accommodation since they running out of money to cover for hotel bills.

"The information I have is that there are about 900 Ukrainian tourists in Zanzibar who cannot return home, and are asking for help. We are in discussion with the owners of the hotels to see how we can help them,” Zanzibar President, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, told journalists at the isles' State House on Monday.