A good reason to smile for all borrowers

By Josephine Christopher

Dar es Salaam. Borrowers will soon start smiling as the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) embarks on yet another round of measures that are designed to reduce lending rates.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) says in its latest statement that the BoT intends to execute additional measures intended to create conditions for reducing interest rates on loans and promoting credit intermediation.

The MPC is chaired by the BoT Governor, Prof Florens Luoga.

The new measures by the BoT will specifically seek to address the slow uptake of loans by the private sector in 2020/21, a development that is partly attributed to negative effects of Covid-19 on businesses.

That notwithstanding, the BoT sees a bullish future of the economy, banking its projections on the ongoing global recovery.

The MPC noted that executing additional measures by the Bank of Tanzania intended to create conditions for reducing interest rates on loans and promoting credit intermediation,” the MPC says.

BoT figures show that commercial banks’ credit to the domestic economy has been growing sluggishly during the past few years as the world grapples with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on businesses.

For instance, the central bank reported that the subdued demand for new loans, particularly in trade activities, following lockdown of economies of the country’s trading partners affected the total credit to the Tanzania domestic economy from the banking system.

By June 2020 when the pandemic was at its peak globally the annual rate of credit extended to the government and private sector grew at 2.5 percent significantly lower compared with 17.4 percent that was recorded in June 2019.

Though actual figures for the 2020/21 financial year are yet to be published, data up to May 2021 show that annual growth of credit to the private sector, though still in positive, was still as low as 4.7 percent in May 2021.

The government has on several occasions expressed its desire to see commercial banks reducing their lending interest rates for the general good of the economy.

Gracing the Annual General Meeting of the CRDB Bank plc in Arusha in May, Finance and Planning minister Mwigulu Nchemba, said the government would meet with top executives of financial institutions in an attempt to review the monetary policy and bring interest rates further down.

He said President Samia Suluhu Hassan wants to boost liquidity in the economy and the best way to achieve that was to ensure that interest rates were going down for Tanzanians to afford.

“The President wants to see more money in circulation. My ministry and the Bank of Tanzania will meet with financial institutions and see areas that are discouraging people from going for bank loans, which is the best way to boost liquidity,” he said.

True to that appeal, The Citizen is reliably informed that the government will soon announce new measures that will create an environment for reduction of lending interest rates.

According to the MPC, ongoing efforts to improve business environment, as outlined by President Hassan on several occasions, will also provide an impetus to increase loans to the private sector.

Speaking during the 12th Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC), Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said that, so far, the government has scrapped 232 nuisance taxes and other charges that were hampering businesses and investments.

The government, under President Hassan, has also been urging for formalization of informal businesses and setting a road map that will facilitate start-ups to get loans from commercial banks.

According to the MPC, the policies, along with the anticipated global economic recovery - precipitated by dropping cases of Covid-19 as an increasing number of countries rollout vaccines - would also complement the positive outlook on key national financial benchmarks such as the inflation and foreign exchange reserves.

The committee stated that the country’s risk of inflation is now at moderate levels. This is notwithstanding the rise of global oil prices, as in the past two months Tanzania was able to maintain its inflation levels below the five (5) percent mark.

Exchange rates were also stabilized as the state’s foreign exchange reserve was also adequate and consistent with benchmarks set by the country and East African Community (EAC) region.

“The MPC underscored the need to continue diversifying export markets and improve value addition,” says the BoT governor.



