A year of private sector reform

Dar es Salaam. The business community has expressed its satisfaction with the signs of improvement of business environment as a result of major reforms in the last one year under President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

President Hassan was sworn-in on March 19, 2021 as Tanzania’s Head of State followign the death of President John Magufuli. She became the first ever female President of Tanzania.

Some of the reforms in the business sector include Hassan’s resolve to address unfriendly taxation and complex work permit policies, strengthening international relations and emphasizing zero tolerance to corruption.

Speaking to The Citizen, Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) trade policy specialist Frank Dafa said President Hassan’s one year in office has seen a great awakening in the industrial sector with a lot of challenges having been resolved. “We have seen great reforms in the issuance of work permits from 14 days to one day or less through an electronic system that was initiated,” he said.

He said during her one year in office, bureaucracy has been reduced tremendously with major investment projects having been started including resolving non-tariff barriers after improving relations with neighbouring countries including Kenya and Rwanda.

He said the government has improved diplomatic relations with President Hassan visiting Brussels, UAE, France among other countries while at the same time involving the private sector which has been able to clinch deals like market opportunities, contracts to supply goods as well as realizing joint ventures.

However, he noted that among the goods there were also challenges that need to be resolved including continuing to improve the business environment especially as the cost of doing business is still high.

“There is a need to continue addressing some issues in the blueprint particularly as to the capacity of some executives to ensure they are efficient,” he said. Noting that there was also the need to put up reliable infrastructure for power and water to ensure they are sustainable while ensuring raw materials were available.

Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) acting executive director Raphael Laizer said the country has experienced a number of business reforms since the President came to office including strengthening diplomatic relations. “We have witnessed the President visiting to a number of countries both regionally in Kenya and Burundi as well as worldwide,” he said.

President Hassan has been able to take part in resolving non-tariff barriers in East Africa and most importantly increasing scope of business between Tanzania and Kenya by 35 percent, he observed.

He also touched on the issue of work permits being improved whose impact has been seen through the increase of registered projects at the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC), Economic Processing Zone Authority (EPZA) worth $3.5 billion in just one year that will create at least 43, 700 jobs.

For his part, the chairman of CEO Roundtable of Tanzania, Mr Sanjay Rughani, said the private sector recognised the strong progress made in Tanzania under the new President amidst a very turbulent global environment with the ongoing emergence of Covid-19 pandemic, slow down of global economy, evolution of conflict hotspots, interrupted supply chains and continued disruption from technological developments.

He said the significant improvement in performance can be attributed to the build-up of investor trust that stems from various activities President Hassan has spearheaded.

“They include addressing unfriendly taxation systems and complex work permit policies, strengthening international relations, and emphasizing zero tolerance to corruption,” he said.

Adding, “We have also had important matters of trade, sustainability and climate that have required strong attention – it has been impressive how the President has navigated these critical issues whilst directing ongoing stronger focus and collaboration to enhance national prosperity”.

Further noting that she has directed review of laws and policies, provided a platform to voice challenges, and overall build a more conducive business environment.

The results are evident - recent reports show the government registered projects worth Sh18.75 trillion during the past one year that President Samia has been in office.

Another impressive hallmark involves the tourism sector where for the first time since Tanzania gained independence, over 780,000 local tourists have flocked to national attraction sites. There has also been a sharp increase in revenue collections from foreign visitors.









In another development, Kariakoo Business Community, Communications Director, Stephen Chamle said the community hailed the President for bringing hope back to the private sector.

He said the community had been facing a huge setback where a majority of their members’ accounts had been closed or members facing money laundering cases that were resolved by the President through merit.

However he noted that there were also hurdles that required urgent attention including improving the business environment at the country’s Ports to encourage landlocked countries to bring business to Tanzania.

“Tanzania has three Ports and another in the offing while being surrounded with eight countries majority being landlocked. If we improved the business environment they would use our Ports and bring in dollars, use our hotels and transport to boost the economy as well as employment.

On another note he said that the government should look at revising laws to enable institutions like Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), Tanzania Medicines and Medical Devices Authority (TMDA), Fair Competition Commission (FCC), and more become facilitation bodies instead of regulatory because that way they would help improve businesses.