AAR announces sale of clinic equipment after closure

By Paul Owere More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. AAR Health care has today announced sale of clinic equipment at its seven clinics across the country with interested parties required to express interest not later than May 17.

The health care provider wound up business on April 25 citing huge losses in operations that were as a result of the outbreak of the pandemic.

“The company’s parent AAR Healthcare Holdings is no longer willing to support the financial requirements of the company (AAR Healthcare Tanzania Limited) and it is on this basis that the Board of Directors have resolved to initiate a creditors’ voluntary winding up process,” said AAR Healthcare Limited acting chief executive Andrew Rowell.

The clinics which have since closed business include New Chato Clinic, City Center Clinic, Mbagala Clinic, Tabata Healthcare Centre Tegeta Clinic all in Dar es Salaam.

Others are Mlango Mmoja Clinic in Mwanza and Arusha Health Center which is located at Phillips on Impala Road.

According to a statement released by AAR, the Seven leased clinics are fully equipped with the necessary equipment to run an outpatient healthcare unit with three located operated on their own sites.

Advertisement

AAR started operations in Kenya in 1984 offering medical evacuation services by road and air. The company expanded to Tanzania in 2007 after being granted an insurance licence, setting its sights on an ambitious expansion programme.

In 2011, the AAR Group’s shareholders resolved to separate the business into two distinct units, AAR Healthcare and AAR Insurance.

The insurance wing exited Tanzania in 2019.

AAR Healthcare also has operations in Uganda where it launched in 1994 and Kigali where it unveiled in 2005 bringing to four the countries the healthcare provider operates.

AAR Healthcare (K) Limited is the largest provider of out-patient healthcare services in the East Africa region running a network of 18 medical centres in Kenya



