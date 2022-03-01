Absa Bank pledges support for Kili Marathon

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Moshi. Absa Bank has pledged to continue supporting the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Marathon in terms of sponsorship and ensure that their employees continue to participate fully to make the most of the sponsorship and colour the event.

Speaking during the 20th edition of the prestigious Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Marathon, the Absa Head of Marketing and Corporate Relations, Aron Luhanga said the event is a good forum for the Bank’s staff to socialize with other people but also market their bank.





“We want our staff to maintain healthy lifestyles throughout so we are encouraging them to participate in such events,” he said adding that Absa has been investing by sponsoring its staff to participate.

Mr. Luhanga said they were proud to host such a big event that is normally held in Moshi every year and brings together more than 12,000 participants.

Absa is one of the sponsors that were lauded by the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa Majaliwa who was the Guest of Honour, for its remarkable contribution towards the huge event.

Advertisement

Absa hosted hundreds of people at its colourful tent at the Moshi Cooperative University (MoCU) Stadium where other sponsors and exhibitors were also stationed. Staff who took part in the races were busy taking photos and enjoying the good moments together.

“Our staff, family and friends have really had some good time as we hosted them right here. Some took part in the races while others were spectators,” he said adding that they were proud to be part of the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager 20th Anniversary.

According to Mr. Luhanga they also had a water table along the route and that the spot was a bee hive of activities as runners passed by to refresh themselves as some took photos and enjoyed the good moments with their families and friends.

Other sponsors include Kilimanjaro Premium Lager- Main sponsor, Tigo- 21km, Grand Malt -5km. Water table sponsors- Absa Tanzania, Unilever Tanzania, TPC Sugar, Simba Cement, Kilimanjaro Water and official suppliers, GardaWorld Security, Keys Hotel, Kibo Palace Hotel, Surveyed Plots Company Ltd, Tanzanian Tourism Board and CMC Automobiles.