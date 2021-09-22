Act now for safe and respectful childbirth, health workers urged

By Salome Gregory More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Health workers have been challenged to research what makes patients prefer staying at home when they fall ill, this is despite an increase of more pregnant women attending maternity clinics by 63 percent from 40 percent in previous years.

This was said by Dr Matilda Ngarina the Head of Reproductive Endocrinology and assisted fertility Unit at the commemoration of the World Patient Safety Day at the Aga Khan hospital.

“Back in the days pregnant women who visited the hospital stood at 40percent. An increase of 23 percent is okay but still we need to ask ourselves questions on why we still have a number of pregnant women who do not go to hospitals? Knowing the reason will help us work towards addressing those challenges and make sure all pregnant women attend clinics,” says Ngarina.

Aika Mongi is the Head of Nursing at Aga Khan Hospital, and according to her, approximately 810 women die every day from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth.

Statistics also show that around 6,700 newborns die every day, amounting to 47 percent of all under 5 deaths.

In addition about 2 million babies are stillborn every year, with over 40percent occurring during labor.

The day is here to push a call for urgent and sustainable actions by all stakeholders to work together to ensure safe maternal and newborn care, particularly during childbirth.

Dr Munawar Kaguta, Head of Obstetrics and Gynecology department at the Aga Khan says, in the field of gynecologists all workers act immediately and fast to make sure lives of newborns and their mothers are saved and reduce numbers of mortality deaths.

“As the World Health Organization call to health stakeholders to act now for safe and respectful childbirth, we at Aga Khan have been practicing this call. I am calling upon other health workers to apply the same and make hospitals a better place,” said Kaguta.

The day themed safe maternal and newborn care was established in 2019 to enhance global understanding of patient safety, increase public engagement in the safety of health care and promote global actions to enhance patient safety and reduce patient harm.