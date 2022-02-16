ACT’s strategy to resolve Ngorongoro controversy

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The ACT-Wazalendo yesterday waded into the Ngorongoro land conflict, with the opposition party’s spokesperson for the Land and Human Settlements docket, Ms Bonifasia Mapunda, advancing a five-point proposal to break the deadlock.

Ms Mapunda, who is one of ACT-Wazalendo’s 24 cadres who were last week unveiled by the party’s leader, Mr Zitto Kabwe to become spokespersons for different dockets – calls upon a well orchestrated dialogue between the two parties.

“We are calling for dialogue between the government [through the Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority - NCAA] on one side and pastoralists who live in the area on the other,” Ms Mapunda said.

Her remarks come at a time when opinion is sturdily divided between those who believe time was ripe to relocate the Maasai pastoralists who have lived in co-existence with wild animals in the NCAA and those who want the status quo to be maintained.

According to Ms Mapunda, the dialogue has to start with a meeting of stakeholders to be dealt from equal representation of the two parties.

“The first step therefore has to be identifying the problem through a detailed analysis of the challenges in the NCAA,” Ms Mapunda said, urging the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism to be the one to initiate the meeting that will bring the two parties together.

It is ACT-Wazalendo’s view that for the dialogue to be conducted in a transparent manner and without any conflict of interest, the current NCAA management has to be put aside.

“We also propose that the appointing authority should rescind the appointment of the NCAA board for its failure to effectively advise the government on this conservation matter,” said Ms Mapunda.

It is ACT-Wazalendo’s view that some of the past reports, including ‘The Report on Multiple Land Use Management Plan for Ngorongoro’ were prepared without involving all key stakeholders and must therefore be dropped.

“The government must therefore drop everything that is recommended in the report,” she said.

In its fifth recommendation, the ACT-Wazalendo wants the NCAA to be dissolved and instead, a company should be formed to oversee the conservation operations in the area.

“The company to be formed must be owned jointly between people who reside in the NCAA and the government, with the former owning 51 percent of the shares.

The operations of the company must be in the hands of the government,” the party says.

On Monday, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa visited the area and allayed eviction fears facing the pastoralists who have been in co-existence with wild animals in the NCAA.

He, however, said that their existence in the NCAA would be decided upon the completion of collection of stakeholders’ opinion and respective analyses of proposals advanced by various interested groups.

Mr Majaliwa said though the pastoral community has the right to utilize land in any part of the country, it was up to the country to decide – in an win-win situation - the best way to utilize every tract of Tanzania’s land.

Earlier, members of the pastoral community told Mr Majaliwa that disseminated information on social media threatened most of members, forcing some of them to abandon their homes and sought refuge in the bushes.

Addressing the pastoral community carrying out their activities at the NCAA during the stakeholders’ opinion collection for NCAA sustainable conservation, Mr Majaliwa said during the opinion collection process he would meet all groups with interests on the subject matter.