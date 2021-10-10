ACT –Wazalendo defeat CCM in Konde by-election

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Pemba. ACT Wazalendo’s Mohamed Said Issa was on Saturday October 9, evening declared the winner of the Konde by-election with 2391 votes.

The constituency's election commissioner Abdallah Said Ahmed made the announcement at the Micheweni District Council in North Pemba Region.

In the result, Issa was followed by CCM candidate Mbarouk Amour Habib who got 794 votes out of 3,338 cast.

Another candidate in the election Salama Khamis Omar of CUF got 98 votes and Hamad Khamis Mbarouk (AAFP) got 55 votes.

The by-elections were held after the previous one held on July 18 and won by Sheha Mpemba Faki (CCM), he, however, resigned before being sworn in.

Reports show there was low voter turn out.

