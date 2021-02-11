ACT-Wazalendo House of Representatives given directives

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. ACT-Wazalendo has directed its representatives in Zanzibar’s House of Representatives (ZHRs) to always prioritise citizens’ interests in the august House.

The party unveiled the directives yesterday shortly after its five representatives took the ‘parliamentary’ oath before the House Speaker, Zubeir Ali Maulid.

The new members included presidential nominees Nassor Ahmed Mazrui and Omar Said Mohamed.

The others (with their respective constituencies shown in brackets) are: Habib Ali Mohamed (Mtambwe); Hassan Hamad Omar (Kojani), and Kombo Mwinyi Shehe (Wingwi). All the constituencies are in Pemba Island.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, the party’s head of Ideology and Publicity, Salim Bimani, said the representatives have been directed to oversee government functioning - and make it accountable.

“We have urged them to demonstrate a high level of discipline and refrain from incidents that could trigger sacking and walkouts. They should make thorough research into issues facing citizens before tabling them in the House,” he said over the phone.

According to him, yesterday’s swearing-in was a greenlight for President Hussein Ali Mwinyi to pick any two of the members to serve as ministers for Health, Social Welfare, Gender and Children as well as the dockets of Trade and Industrial Development.

“Although the appointment depends on the President’s discretion, time is ripe for the two dockets to have ministers from ACT-Wazalendo as announced by the president. This would promote proper functioning of the government in serving Zanzibaris,” he said.

s President Mwinyi marks 100 days in Office, ACT-Wazalendo was proud of its role in reinstating unity and solidarity in the Isles through its involvement in the Government of National Unity (GNU).

In another development, Opposition Chadema party yesterday suffered a blow following the death of the party’s Board of Trustees Chair, Arcado Ntagazwa.

Ntagazwa died at the Mloganzila Wing of the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) where he had been receiving treatment, according to party statement by the secretary general’s office.

“More information about his death will be communicated later after the party has consulted the deceased’s family,” reads the statement in part.