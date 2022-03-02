ACT-Wazalendo: Only one of three post-election requests addressed

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Zanzibar. First Vice President of Zanzibar and member of the ACT-Wazalendo political party, Othman Masoud Othman, has on Tuesday, March 2, said that only one out of the three recommendations presented to the Government of National Unity (GNU) following the 2020 elections has been addressed.

The first VP, who assumed office following the death of his predecessor Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad in 2021, said that the three recommendations made to the SMZ aimed at fostering peaceful political coexistence.

"We asked for three things: The release of 300 ACT party leaders and members who were arrested during the election period. We asked for an independent judicial inquiry into claims of human rights violations during the 2020 elections.

And thirdly, we want a reform of the Zanzibar election policy," Othman said.

The VP, however, said that only one request has been implemented which is the release of party leaders and members arrested during the October 2020 elections.

He says that his party continues to consult with their political counterparts to devise ways to address all pending issues.