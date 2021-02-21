ACT Wazalendo seeking for Maalim Seif Sharif’s successor

Analysts have been quick to say that the meeting which was held at Baytlyamin Malindi, Mjini District is meant to steer the party towards the successor of Maalim Seif at the post of First Vice President of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (RGZ)

Zanzibar. Five days after the death of its nation Chairman Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad , ACT Wazalendo ‘s top hierarchy led by Zitto Kabwe has today convened a meeting in Zanzibar.

Analysts have been quick to say that the meeting which was held at Baytlyamin Malindi, Mjini District is meant to steer the party towards the successor of Maalim Seif at the post of First Vice President of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (RGZ).

ACT party members during the meeting today, Sunday February 21 in Zanzibar

Going by the Zanzibar Constitution of 1984, the successor is supposed to be appointed 14 days after the death of the person serving as the VP.

Mr Hamad died on February 17, 2021 at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) where he was receiving treatment since February 9, this year.

A political giant, who was the ACT-Wazalendo national chairman, was laid to rest at his home village in Nyali Mtambwe, Pemba.

A number of famous names in Zanzibar are thought to have qualifications to succeed Mr Hamad.

These include famous politicians--Nassor Ahmed Mazrui, Juma Duni Haji, Mansour Yusuf Himid and Othman Masoud Othman.

However, Mazrui, Duni and Mansour are given a bigger chance of being given the role of moving forward the party in the Zanzibar Archipelago in the Government of National Unit jointly with CCM.

ACT party stalwarts members arrive at the meeting

Mazrui

Mazrui who was born in 1960. He is an ACT-Wazalendo’s deputy secretary general (Zanzibar).

He was among ministers who performed handsomely in the GNU from 2010 to 2015 under the government of President Dr Ali Mohamed Shein. He is also a businessman--involved in various businesses including hotels.

Duni

He is a long-time politician, who was born on November 26, 1950. Mr Duni is the ACT-Wazalendo’s vice chairman (Zanzibar).

Like Mazrui, Duni was among the ministers who displayed good leadership in the GNU between 2010 and 2015 when he served as the minister for Health.

Mansour

He was born on November 3, 1967. Before joining the opposition camp, he was the representative for Kiembe-Samaki constituency for eight years on the CCM ticket.

While in CCM, he served as a minister for various ministries under presidents Aman Abeid Karume and Dr Shein’s. In August 2014 he was shown an exit door allegedly for among others sabotaging the ruling CCM. He decamped to CUF and later ACT-Wazalendo where he served as Mr Hamad’s advisor.

Masoud

Before decamping to opposition, during the first five years of Dr Shein’s regime, he served the government in the capacity of Zanzibar’s Attorney General (AG).

Judging according to his appearance and actions, he is a humble person who likes to see Zanzibar enjoy full rights when it comes to Union matters.

It should be noted that Mazrui, Duni and Mansour have more convincing powers and vast leadership experience, political analysts are optimistic that one of the three could be appointed.



