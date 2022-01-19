Adanian Labs picks 2022 venture building program winners

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Adanian Labs is a Pan African venture building studio has on Wednesday January 19 announced four winners for its 2022 venture building program after 30 days of intensive vetting.

The program received applications from different sectors including FinTech, EduTech, AgriTech, HealthTech, EnviroTech, InsurTech, EnergyTech, Smart-City, MobilityTech, EmmersiveTech - including IOT, Blockchain and AI.

‘We wish to extend our appreciation to all the startups that answered our call and further congratulate them for their transformative concepts and zeal to solve African challenges and transform their communities’ said John Kamara, CEO of Adanian Labs.

The programme, expedited and funded to the tune of $120,000 by Adanian Labs, will run annually and aims to support groundbreaking tech startups with a prototype that can be further developed.

‘During the twelve-month programme, participants will have access to Adanian Labs technical support, business mentorship, access to market, partnerships and funding and also help them apply lean principles in processes, learning, iteration and scaling of their innovations’ added John.

The startups selected for the year long program are; Smart Darasa – This is an interactive learning platform aimed at providing immersive learning experience using 3D interactive and AR technology to students in Tanzania – what it does

FoundHER Ventures – FoundHER ventures leverages technology to standardize and scale informal industries in Africa. Their e-commerce marketplace platform powered by an SME ERP solution backend is purposed to verify, standardize and scale female lead business in Africa.

Bizzyn – A full featured business and financial management suite complete with tools for accounting, inventory, payroll, tax filling, invoicing, bank account tracking and reconciliation, expense management, budgeting, payment processing and accounts receivable and accounts payable management





Chapaa – A digital financial services platform that allows you to create more value for your money with the community around you.





‘Since our establishment in 2020, Adanian Labs has incubated fourteen (14) groundbreaking tech startups across sectors. We aim to build the next generation of socially impactful and commercially driven companies that will change the world from Africa and the venture building program is going to be a sure vehicle to strategically bring this vision to a concrete reality’ he said.

The winners were picked from a pool of 15 startups that are intentionally leveraging on technology to provide optimal solutions. The screening committee comprised of a diverse panel of key players in the startups and tech ecosystem who held interviews with the short-listed candidates.

