ADC calls on political parties to form a common agenda before meeting President Samia

Dar es Salaam. The Alliance for Democratic Change (ADC) party has called opposition political parties to come up with a common agenda that will be presented to the President Samia Suluhu Hassan when she meets the political parties.

Delivering her maiden speech in Parliament last month, President Hassan promised to meet leaders of the opposition parties to deliberate on better ways how to conduct politics in the country

On Sunday May 30, ADC’s national chairman, Hamad Rashid Mohamed called on other leaders from different opposition parties to meet and form a small team that would discuss what they really want.

“I understand that every party has its own agendas and priorities, but it is also important to put our agendas together and present them to President Samia when we meet her,” he said.

The parties, according to him, may conduct a meeting under the political parties’ council through the Registrar of Political Parties (RPPs) office and discuss what to say during the meeting.

“I suggest forming a small team that will collect the opinions from each party and put them together for deliberation before submitting them to the President,” he stressed.

He believes that with a common agenda it will be easy to approach the President instead of each party having its own objective.

The party’s secretary general Doyo Hassan Doyo said the party’s priority is to demand for the new national constitution and independent National Electoral Commission (NEC).

“We demand for an independent electoral commission and a new constitution but we will continue participating in all general and by-elections,” he noted.