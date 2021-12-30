Ado, Mtatiro clash over farmers issues

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. ACT-Wazalendo secretary general Ado Shaibu has criticised how Tunduru District Commissioner Julius Mtatiro handles farmers’ issues in the district.

However, Mr Mtatiro rubbished the allegations, saying the district was facing many problems - and challenged Mr Shaibu to try and be part of the solution.

During a district party leaders’ meeting, Mr Shaibu accused Mr Mtatiro of forcefully deducting money from farmers’ incomes in raw cashew sales.

But, in his response to the accusations, Mr Mtatiro said: “For instance, some residents of Tunduru do not send their children to school. Before I was posted here, only 10 to 20 students completed studies out of 100 admitted to Form One. This means 80 percent dropped out of school,” Mr Mtatiro told The Citizen.

“We have worked to change that and more students now remain in school until the final years,” he added.

Mr Shaibu’s criticism was based on claims that The Citizen could not independently verify: that Mr Mtatiro instructed deduction of farmers’ income from cashew sales to support a football team without their consent.

“It is not appropriate for the DC to interfere with cooperatives activities by forcing farmers to sell their produce at low prices,” said Mr Shaibu in a statement.

The statement, signed by the party deputy secretary of Ideology, Publicity and Public Communications, Ms Janeth Rithe, had it that Mr Shaibu had received reports that Tulieni villagers in Nakapanya Ward were tear-gassed by police as they were seeking better prices for their produce. “Such issues could be amicably settled, instead of tear-gassing people. Minister Mchengerwa [Minister of State in the President’s Office responsible for Public Service and Good Governance] said this should be closely follow up to ensure public leaders abide by laws and principles of good governance,” said Mr Shaibu.

“This is because some DCs and other government executives use force and threats instead of being innovative, skillfull and engaging.” But, Mr Mtatiro said much has been done in the agriculture sector, including recovering Sh1.56 billion stolen from farmers and that traders involved in illegal business of agricultural inputs including sulphur have been barred from the district.

He denied claims that citizens were tear-gassed as they sought better prices.

However, he said authorities and law enforcers went out to stop an unscrupulous trader who was buying peas at Sh700 a kilo, something that denied farmers the right price.

“Through the Warehouse Receipt System (WRS), the district recorded the highest prices of pea at Sh1,428 per kilo. In total farmers pocketed Sh9 billion,” he said.

According to him, about 15 tonnes were confiscated from the said trader, sold through the Namitili Amcos, and he was fined.

“Likewise, residents at Tulieni Village pocketed between Sh1,200 and Sh1,428 per kilo, compared to Sh700 paid by the trader,” he says.

Regarding funding of the Tunduru Korosho Football Club (TKFC), Mr Mtatiro said the decision was approved by all Amcos through their general meeting as part of their corporate social responsibility.

He said while a small amount was directed to funding the football club, another amount was directed to development projects such as buying cement for the construction of dispensaries and procurement of school desks.

Mr Mtatiro said the move was “no a great deal,” because the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) last fiscal year questioned the Kinondoni Municipal Council for requesting Sh280 million and later Sh300 million to fund a football team without using the money for the stated purpose.

“TKFC has its bank account where the funds are deposited under its accountants recruited by Amcos,” he said.

The district authorities consider TKFC as an investment that would benefit the youth - noting that already the team has ordered a bus and has secured a 4,000-square metre piece of land for construction of a stadium, hostel, hotel and children’s playing grounds.

Mr Mtatiro admitted that his intervention in Amcos operations was to clean up the dirt and theft of farmers’ money.

In another move, he said the Mshikamano Amcos had been suspended from collecting cashews this season following different incidents of embezzlement involving farmers money to the tune of Sh36 million.





“Mlingoti East Amcos has its operations suspended for collecting dirty cashews in its five centers. Worse enough the Amcos chairman and chief clerk admitted involvement,” he says.