Zimbabwe says its national killed in Mozambique

BY Kitsepile Nyathi

Zimbabwe has confirmed that one of its nationals was killed by rampaging Mozambican Islamists in the town of Palma last month amid fears more could have fallen to the terrorist attacks that shook southern Africa.

Nyasha Mugwagwa (38) was among the 12 people killed in Palma by the Islamists who claim allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist group and has been buried by the Mozambican authorities.

Zimbabwe Foreign Affairs secretary James Manzou said emerging “eye-witness accounts” confirmed Mr Mugwagwa worked for the Remote Site Solution (RSS) company in Palma and was among those killed on March 28.

“The 12 have since been buried by the local authorities as their bodies were in a state of advanced decomposition,” said Ambassador Manzou.

“Under such conditions, pathological expertise is required to identify the bodies.

“The government of Zimbabwe is, therefore, working with the government of Mozambique with a view of identifying the bodies.

“Once one of the bodies is confirmed to be that of Mr Mugwagwa, the government would facilitate the repatriation process.”

His family had sent an appeal for information on his whereabouts on social media after the Palma attack.

The family has since shutdown the appeal, saying it has been established that Mr Mugwagwa was killed.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Nyasha,” the family said in a statement.

“This occurred on March 28 in Palma during an attack on the town by insurgents.”

Zimbabwe said it was working with the Mozambican government and companies in Palma to account for all Zimbabweans, who were working in that town when the group launched the siege.

A man, who claimed to have survived the attack, told a local publication that he knows of Zimbabweans that went missing after the Palma attacks and are yet to be accounted for.

“There was Max, a mechanic,” the man identified as Brian Madzvimbo was quoted saying.

“They beheaded him for being a rasta.

“From KEA where I worked, two people are still missing. One of them is Tennyson, but I’m sure that’s not his real name.

“Then there are two Zimbabwean sisters I know from church, Monica and Marian from CMSG Catering.

“They can’t be found. I also know brothers Tony and Alan, who are still missing.”

He added: “Most of those that died could or didn’t run for it.

“They thought the accommodation that their companies were renting was safe, but the insurgents breached the security and searched every room.”

Palma is in the volatile Cabo Delgado province, which is rich in oil and gas. The province has been under siege from Islamist terrorists since 2017.

Southern African leaders last week agreed on an “immediate technical deployment” to help Mozambique fight the Islamists.