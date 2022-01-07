Kenyan president meets with Chinese state councilor

By Xinhua More by this Author

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday met here with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who was invited to visit the African country.

Kenyatta asked Wang to convey his cordial greetings to President Xi Jinping. Kenyatta said that the Chinese Foreign Minister's visit to Kenya at the beginning of the year fully demonstrates the strong relationship between Kenya and China.

He said China is not only a sincere friend of Kenya, but also a development partner of close cooperation, adding that the deepening pragmatic cooperation in various fields and cultural exchanges between Kenya and China have created a large number of jobs in Kenya, improved people's lives, and brought notable benefits to the people.

Kenyatta said Kenya's development achievements would not have been possible without China's strong support, which is imprinted on the mind of the Kenyan government and people.

Every country has the right to independently choose a development path suited to its own national conditions, and bring health, prosperity and dignity to its people, Kenyatta said, adding there are always some people who like to point fingers at the country, saying that it has various problems, but China has sincerely helped Kenya solve problems and meet its needs with actions.

Kenyatta said the cooperation between Kenya and China is about timely support between true partners. He said he is often asked why Kenya and China cooperate so closely, and he told them, because China and Kenya respect each other and treat each other as equals.

Kenyatta expressed Kenya's willingness to continue deepening mutually beneficial cooperation with China to achieve common development, saying the country is full of expectations for the future of Kenya-China relations.

Wang first conveyed President Xi's cordial greetings and best wishes to President Kenyatta, and congratulated Kenya on its continuous rapid development under the leadership of President Kenyatta.

Wang said that the Chinese Foreign Minister's visit to Africa at the beginning of the year is to demonstrate the solidarity and mutual trust between China and Africa and China's firm determination to promote China-Africa friendship.

According to Wang, the visit will send three clear signals. First, China will stand firmly with Africa to fight COVID-19 pandemic with solidarity until the virus is completely defeated.

Second, China is willing to strengthen all-round cooperation with Kenya to help Kenya enhance its self-development capabilities and accelerate industrialization.

Third, China is willing to strengthen solidarity and coordination with Kenya in international and multilateral affairs, jointly safeguard the legitimate rights of the two countries and the common interests of developing countries, and safeguard international fairness and justice.

Wang said China is willing to work with Kenya to implement the China-Kenya comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership, and to be partners that firmly support each other, accelerate development and revitalization, promote China-Africa solidarity, and safeguard regional peace.

Kenyatta said Kenya and China share common or similar positions on international and regional issues, and Kenya is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in multilateral settings, especially at the United Nations Security Council, to jointly promote a more just and reasonable international order.

Wang also introduced the "Initiative of Peaceful Development in the Horn of Africa" proposed by China upon request. Describing this initiative as meeting the urgent needs of countries in the Horn of Africa, Kenyatta said Kenya agrees completely and is willing to play a role in this regard.

After the talks, Wang was invited to attend the completion ceremony of the Chinese-built oil terminal at the port of Mombasa with Kenyatta.

Wang also held talks with Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Raychelle Omamo on Thursday. They witnessed the signing of bilateral cooperation documents and met journalists