RwandAir suspends flights to Uganda over Covid-19 surge

Friday June 11 2021
RwandAir has suspended flights to Entebbe International Airport, Uganda, due to a surge in Covid-19 numbers. PHOTO | FILE | NMG

By The East African

Rwanda’s national carrier RwandAir has suspended flights to Entebbe International Airport due to a surge in Covid-19 numbers in Uganda.

In a statement released Thursday, RwandAir said the suspension was effective June 10, 2021.

It said those affected by the suspension can ask for a refund or “rebook and fly at a later date, once flights resume, at no additional cost.”

Uganda has recently experienced an increase in Covid-19 cases, forcing the country to close schools and impose strict measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.


