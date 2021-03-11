After Chameleons in Austria, US authorities seize shipment of live insects from Tanzania

Inspectors say the insects could have threatened Oregon’s white cedar trees and spread disease to plants and native insects.

US Customs and Border Protection agents have on Wednesday March 10 seized a package at the FedEx Hub from Tanzania with live insects, media reports have confirmed.

The live insects which they say could have caused serious problems at their final destination in Oregon were found in an old cardboard light bulb box without import permits.

The owner of the package was not identified immediately but an entomologist identified the bugs as a form of praying mantis and another from the wasp family.

In January, Austrian authorities stopped a man at Vienna airport as he tried to smuggle 74 protected chameleons from the Usambara Mountains in Tanzania into the country.

They said the man had hidden the animals in socks and empty ice-cream boxes when he was caught at customs control in Vienna.