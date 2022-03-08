Aga Khan University trains health workers on public mental health

The four day capacity building training provided by the Aga Khan University (AKU) aimed at ensuring that all patients are handled by considering their mental health.

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Rufiji. Midwives and nurses in Rufiji District Council have outlined how they will use a Public Mental Health knowledge they gained in a training at the end of last week.

The four day capacity building training provided by the Aga Khan University (AKU) aimed at ensuring that all patients are handled by considering their mental health.

AKU Senior Lecturer, Dr Stewart Mbelwa said the midwives and nurses are empowered on how to identify and taking care of people with such challenges.

Nurse - Midwife of Mloka Health Center, Hamza Mnyawi noted that "We have been taught how to identify people with these challenges, those who come to the hospital or those who are on the streets and we will go about fulfilling our responsibilities effectively".

"We have been taught how to identify them, including how they look, how they dress and how they behave. We now know how to give them first aid to those with these challenges," said Mnyawi.

Miss Rest Bruno said the training had reminded her how to care for a mentally ill patient, not just those who come to the hospital or health facility.

Advertisement

"In the beginning we only provided services to people arriving at the hospital, but now we have expanded our scope to identify even those in the community and provide them with first aid," said Miss Bruno.

For his part, Dr Mbelwa said the training involved 25 midwives and nurses of the district council. He said the training was aimed at building the capacity of nurses and midwives to effectively care for patients with such challenges.

"There are more mental health victims in the community than those who go to the hospital for treatment. Community mental health services are aimed at all citizens who are experiencing challenges in daily life.