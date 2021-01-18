Air Tanzania and Air India sign cooperation agreement

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) and Air India have on Monday, January 18, announced an interline agreement which is meant increase connectivity for customers of both airlines.

The national carrier's managing director Ladislaus Matindi said under the pact, both companies will be selling tickets jointly for flights between their route networks, allowing customers to travel with one ticket, check in once and check bags through their final destination.

He explained that customers on Air Tanzania’s route into India can enjoy access to the largest portfolio of destinations on Air India domestic network in India and beyond with access to more than 100 destinations via Mumbai.

"This agreement with Air India is very important in strengthening our international presence especially presenting Air India service to our clients who want to explore India as well as the far East countries," said Mr Matindi.

Adding: "Likewise, our clients can take advantage of the convenience of purchasing their tickets and issuing their boarding passes just one time, in addition to having access to several international destinations operated by our new partner."