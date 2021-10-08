Air Tanzania doubles A220-300 fleet with two simultaneous arrivals

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania on Friday October 8 received a delivery of two Airbus A220-300 aircraft; the pair of arrivals join two other units inTanzania’s national carrier’s facilities to make up a group of four A220s in its fleet.

They were handed over to Air Tanzania at Airbus’ facilities in Montreal-Mirabel before being sent to Tanzania via Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The planes landed at the Abeid Amani Karume International Airport where the pair were received by Zanzibar’s President Hussein Mwinyi on Friday afternoon with a water gun salute.

As part of Air Tanzania’s tradition the new arrivals have been christened Zanzibar and Tanzanite bringing the number of A220-300 to 4.

Air Tanzania first took delivery of the A220 in December 2018, becoming the first African operator of the type, which is becoming increasingly popular across the continents.

When the initial deliveries were made at the end of 2018, the airline and the wider Tanzanian aviation industry highlighted the benefits of the A220’s comfort and efficiency. They were excited to see the plane in action and take advantage of the improved economics.

“With the addition of the A220 in our fleet, we are confident that we will expand our footprint in the growing African markets and beyond, as we unlock additional routes and regain our position as a key player in the African air transport market.” – Ladislaus Matindi, Air Tanzania Managing Director said in a statement to the media

Each Air Tanzania A220 holds 120 economy seats and 12 business class seats, and the plane is powered by two PW1000 engines. Photo: Airbus

The broader operations

The A220s are joined by two Boeing 787-8s, six DHC-8s, and one F28-300. Before the arrival of the new members, Air Tanzania held 12 planes to provide a fleet with an average age of 10.5 years.

While Air Tanzania flies long-haul, it prides itself on its domestic and regional connectivity. The carrier flies to over 10 domestic airports while also heading to the likes of Lusaka, Zambia, Harare, Zimbabwe, Bujumbura, Burundi, Entebbe, Uganda.

Analysts say the A220-300 fits in perfectly with Air Tanzania’s network. The plane’s size and efficiency will prove to be valuable across the carrier’s short and medium-haul network.

Additional reporting by Simple Flying