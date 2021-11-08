Air Tanzania fares too high, says MP

By Sharon Sauwa More by this Author

Dodoma. Member of Parliament for Mpanda Rural constituency, Mr Seleman Kakoso has today called on Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) to reduce its fares, saying they are too high to be afforded by ordinary Tanzanians.

Mr Kakoso was speaking in the parliament Dodoma while contributing to the proposals for the national development plan for the year 2022/2023.

"The ATCL fare from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma is the same as flying from Dar es Salaam to Dubai, making it difficult for ordinary Tanzanians to afford," he said.

He said the fare from Dodoma to Dar es Salaam is Sh500, 000, Sh600, 000 to Sh700, 000 while the fare from Dar es Salaam to Dubai is between Sh500, 000 to Sh600, 000.

In addition, Mr Kakoso who doubles as the chairman of the Infrastructure Committee said ATCL has a debt of Sh215 billion advising the government to repay the debt so as to increase company’s efficiency.