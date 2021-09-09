Air Tanzania passengers can now pay in installments

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Air Tanzania Company Ltd (ATCL) has on Thursday said it's in talks with commercial banks and telecom companies to allow Tanzanians from all walks of life to purchase tickets in installments until final payment.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam, ATCL’s Edward Nkwambi said the process will be implemented through banks and telecom companies.

"Through this initiative, potential passengers will enter a contract with the said institutions for payment," he said.

According to Nkwambi, after a passenger has booked his ticket, the institution will be notified and send the money to ATCL while the passenger continues to pay in installments until the final payment.

However, he noted that to start with, the public can also visit the airline’s office physically and start paying for the ticket in installments.

He said ATCL came up with the decision to attract more people to travel with the national carrier and especially those with low income.

He said the potential passenger is required to first book the flight and issue first installment where they will be awarded an electronic miscellaneous document- EMD to show that payment was received and after finalizing payment, will be issued with a ticket.

"What a potential passenger has to do, is to make a down payment of Sh50,000 and pay the rest at their own convenience before the final date," he said.