Air Tanzania resume two weekly flights to Mumbai

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) has resumed its Dar es Salaam-Mumbai flights, the airline’s managing director, Mr Ladislaus Matindi, has confirmed to The Citizen.

These flights will be twice a week, departing Dar es Salaam on Monday and Friday and from Mumbai on Tuesday and Saturday under the air bubble arrangements.

Air bubble arrangements are temporary arrangements between two countries aimed at restarting commercial passenger services when regular international flights are suspended as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to The Citizen today, Mr Matindi confirmed flights resumption, saying they are carrying passengers from different places and assuring customers to expect good services from Air Tanzania.

“Our customers should expect good services as we have always been doing,” said Mr Matindi.

Commenting on route between Tanzania and India he said; “we have a good reputation on our Indian route, we are optimistic to keep the momentum going.”



Flights between Dar es Salaam to Mumbai were temporarily suspended on May 04, this year due to the increase of Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in India.

However, a public notice published on their website last month ATCL cautioned that passengers traveling on flights from India to Tanzania should be destined for African countries only.

“Similarly, only passengers originating from countries in Africa should be allowed to travel on flights from Tanzanian to India,” reads the public notice in part.

In addition to that, all departing passengers from India are required to follow a travel advisory given by the Tanzania's Ministry of Health in connection to the Rapid Covid-19 test on arrival in Dar es Salam. The rapid test cost is approximately $25.

All departing and arriving passengers should have covid-19 negative certificate 72 hours prior to departure and arrival in India in addition to Yellow fever for Tanzania.