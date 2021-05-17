Air Tanzania's Bombadier taken to Malta for major repairs

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dodoma. Air Tanzania's aircraft Dash 8 Q300 (Bombadier) which has not been operating optimumly since 2016 has been sent to Malta for the major repairs.

Tabling the ministry of works and transport budget for financial year 2021/22 today on May 17, 2020 Dr Leonard Chamuriho said the repairs are expected to be completed in June therefore bringing ATCL's fleet to 12 aeroplanes

"The completion of this plane's repairs will increase the scope of productive service even in the airports with 30 to 50 passengers," he said.

In addition, Dr. Chamuriho has said the Governmentunderstands that there is high costs on daily operations of ATCL which has resulted into unnecessary losses.

He said the government has taken action to reduce operating costs.

Mr Chamuriho has stated that the actions they have taken include to find solutions for the debt that ATCL has since its ressustation.

According to him the huge debts have contributed to increase in operational costs.

He said the other step is to review the ATCL Aircraft Convention Agreement and Tanzania Government Flight Agency is (TGFA) in order to increase ATCL competitiveness.

Dr. Chamuriho has said the improvements will not affect areas that are able to repair the new planes.

In addition, the government has continued to help ATCL to increase revenue out of carrying passenger and cargoes by giving it the operation of waiting lounge at the Julius Nyerere International Aiport (JNIA) and Kilimanjaro International Aiport (KIA).

He also said the government has built the ATCL’s capacity to provide service to planes and passsengers at the airports.