Air Tanzania to start flights to Guangzhou amidst restrictions on Covid-19

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) is set to start flying to Guangzhou China March 20, this year amidst tight restrictions that has come as a result of the outbreak of the Covid -19 pandemic.

ATCL Managing Director, Ladislaus Matindi told journalist on Friday March 5, 2020 that the flights to China which had been delayed since September last year due to Covid-19 challenges will officially start this month.

"We will be flying weekly on Saturday at 5.am in the morning to arrive around 9.pm China time in China and fly back to Tanzania same time on Sunday around 5am," he said.

He noted that for passengers flying to China need to understand what is required of them because the government of China has issued strict conditions and tickets will sold by special agents to only to those who have been cleared of Covid-19.