Airtel extends support to Katavi orphanage centre

Katavi . Airtel Tanzania has today donated various food stuffs to St John Paul Orphanage Centre in Katavi Region.

The donations are part of the telecom’s initiative under the ‘Let them Smile’ which is under the ‘Tunakujali’ umbrella

The various food stuff included wheat flour, cooking oil, sugar, maize flour and rice.

Speaking after hand over Airtel Zonal Manager for Katavi Region Bartholomew Masatu said Tunakujali programme has been supporting the needy in the society by donating various humanitarian assistance aimed at showing love and care to people living in difficult.

Last year, Airtel Tanzania launched a festive season campaign aimed at supporting 12 orphanage centers and St John Paul is among them.

“The donation we are giving here today is our continuous support to the less privileged and the needy people within our own society. People living in such conditions are humans just like us and therefore need care and love just like the rest,” said Masatu

Speaking after receiving the donation on behalf of St John Paul Orphanage Center, the Manager of the Center Sister Rose Sungura said they truly appreciate the humanitarian assistance from Airtel.

“I understand we have such other orphanage centers in the country but you chose to come to us. This is a blessing. As you can see, all these children here are all orphans. They need to feed well just like others. Dress well, have quality education, love and care and most important, they need medical care whenever they fall sick. We alone we cannot afford to offer all that without assistance from individuals and institutions like Airtel,” said Sister Sungura.