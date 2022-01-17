Airtel’s ‘Let Them Smile’ campaign reaches five regions

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Airtel Tanzania festive season 'Let Them Smile' campaign which is aimed at supporting the society living at vulnerable conditions has now reached five regions.

The campaign, which was launched late last year, over the weekend reached regions of Mtwara, Lindi, Dodoma, Singida and Kigoma.

Let Them Smile, which is under the umbrella of Airtel TUNAKUJALI, donated food stuff to orphanage centers of Assemblies of God (TAG) of Mtwara, Naweza of Lindi, Hombolo of Dodoma, Ititi of Singida and Brothers of Charity of Kigoma.

Speaking while handing over the donations to Brothers of Charity which is in Kigoma Municipality, Airtel Zonal Sales Manager Kigoma Region Gibson Fwankiye said that for a long time the company has embarked on Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives aimed at showing love and care children with special needs.

‘By donating these food stuffs to these orphanage center, is a way of appreciating Tanzanians for their trust to us and continued use of our services and products. In addition, we are showing care and love for the society with special needs. We have a commitment of supporting our surrounding community as they mean a lot to us,’ added Fwankiye.

Bangwe Ward Councillor who was the guest of honour at the hand over event Khamis Betese was full of praise to Airtel for the support of Brothers of Charity center.

‘I take these opportunity to congratulate Airtel for time you have spent with these children. It means a lot and the donation of these food stuffs will give hope to us. I call for your continued support and you are always welcomed,’ Betese said.

Brothers of Charity Orphanage Center coordinator Jonas Kavunyi said the orphanage has seen an increase in the number of children raised and that means also increase in various needs.

‘These children spend all their entire time here. We have a lot of needs as we only depend on well-wishers like Airtel. We appreciate you and call for continuous support,’ Kavunyi said.