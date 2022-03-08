Airtel Tanzania doubles voice packs, extends bundle validity

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Airtel Tanzania has on Monday March 7, announced extended validity of bundles with customers now able to enjoy longer talk times.

The new voice bundle of Sh500 gives a client 100 minutes for the same price. Airtel has increased the minutes from 40 to 100min to give more than double value to its customer

Airtime bundle of Sh1000 bundles now have extended validity of two days, and more minutes packed into the same price.

Airtel has also improved Weekly and Monthly bundles to give more minutes to customer who like the convenience of either weekly or monthly packs.

These bundles are tailored to the needs of Airtel Tanzania’s customers, offering more value at the same price. This allows customers to plan according to their budgets, and meet the growing demand for extra validity periods and talk time.

Along with giving customers affordable bundles, Airtel Tanzania has continued to invest in its SUPA 4G network which already covers over more than 60 percent of the country population giving Tanzania customers an experience to enjoy super-fast speed on their smart phones.

Speaking at the announcement, onbehalf of Airtel Tanzania Managing Director Mr. Dinesh Balsingh Airtel Tanzania Corporate Communications Director Beatrice Singano said:

"Airtel Tanzania is constantly developing innovative products that are meant to deliver value for our consumers and enhance their lives. Our double voice pack bundles for the same price demonstrates our commitment to meet to provide affordable services to our customers. These revisions ensure that we remain relevant to our consumer needs now and into the future.”