Analysts: Chadema, police row worrisome

Dar es Salaam. The ongoing tug-of-war between Chadema and police over the arrest of party members in the vicinity of prayer houses could end disastrously if not dealt with carefully, analysts warned yesterday.

Two incidents where Chadema members were arrested and barred from entering prayer houses on July 25 and August 15 in Mbeya and Mwanza angered the party.

This prompted Chadema leaders to come out and condemn the move by police, saying it was an infringement of their members’ right to worship.

Reports have it that in the two incidents Chadema appeared to show a pattern.

Speaking here yesterday during a press conference, Chadema elders’ wing secretary general, Mr Roderick Lutembeka, said wearing the party’s colours in prayer houses was not a crime.

He said the arrest of party followers and leaders should not be ignored, and should instead be condemned by all Tanzanians of goodwill.

“I urge the government to unconditionally set free all 20 Chadema members who are behind bars,” Mr Lutembeka said.

“This could divide the country and create unnecessary hatred between citizens and the government.”

Mwanza Regional Police Commissioner Ramadhan Ng’anzi confirmed to The Citizen’s sister newspaper, Mwananchi, that they were holding the Chadema supporters for questioning.

“We are holding them for incidents that happened at the Kawekamo Catholic Church,” hen said.

However, the claims were dismissed by party leaders and the church, saying they were not true.

The General Secretary of the Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC), Dr Charles Kitima, said lack of communication between police and religious leaders was troubling, and could lead to further problems.

It is a violation of individual rights, explained Dr Kitima.

He said worship is a public service which is accessible to anybody provided he or she respects the rights and freedoms of others.

Dr Kitima said if police thought there was any problem they were supposed to inform the clergyman who was leading the service.

“Violation of individual rights in the name of peace and order is not acceptable,” he noted.

It has been reported that Chadema is now using the church to voice their concerns with regard to the arrest of chairman Freeman Mbowe, who has been charged with unbailable offences, including terrorism.

The party is also reportedly using the same approach to express its demands for a new constitution, saying the existing one is outdated and irrelevant.

Dr Richard Mbunda of the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) said the new approach by Chadema was tricky for the government, and if not well taken care of, it could split the country down the middle.

He cautioned that if the situation was not addressed by the government, animosity among political parties, police and religious bodies would continue.

This, he said, would undermine the President’s good start in embracing democracy and the rule of law.

“This (ongoing contention) is a trap for the government which if not addressed amicably, would tarnish the image of the country when it comes to democracy and the rule of law,” warned Dr Mbunda.

“The government has failed to come up with a strategy on how to deal with this. It is not a political party that loses, but the government.”

A lecturer at the University of Dodoma, Mr Frank Tilly, shared similar sentiments, saying if members of a political party were using the church politically to realise their agenda of pushing for a new constitution, that was unacceptable.

However, he said, there was nothing bad if they were just attending church services to pray for their leader’s case to be expedited.

“The mixing of religion and politics can bring hatred in the society, and this is unacceptable,” noted Dr Tilly.