Another record as ‘Serene Theodora’ docks at Dar es Salaam Port

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s principal port of Dar es Salaam has received another record breaking- vessel, docked at the port on Wednesday night.

With a length of 190 meters and width of 32.26 meters Serene Theodore travelled a voyage of 12 days, 20 hours originating from Ras Laffan, Qatar berthed at Dar port on September 08, 2021 at 08.15pm carrying 38,500 tons of Sulphur.

This was revealed in a statement issued by Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), on their Twitter page on Thursday September 9, 2021.

Built 11 years ago, sailing under the flag of Malta, Serene Theodora has a carrying capacity of 57227 t DWT and her current draught is reported to be 10.4 meters.

It was not immediately clear whether the cargo was all destined for Tanzania given the fact that many other landlocked countries depend on Dar Port for their imports.

Apart from the Dar Port, Tanzania has other ports in Mtwara and Tanga.

In August, this year Tanzania became the first country in Africa's Eastern and Central to host a huge vessel-the Tranquil ACE Panama carrying over 3,700 vehicles.

The ship from Japan docked at the Dar es Salaam Port in August 10, 2021 morning, carrying a total of 3,743 vehicles, improved efficiency.

In interview with The Citizen on August 10, this year TPA’s director general Eric Hamissi told The Citizen that the handling receiving such a big ship will automatically market Tanzanian ports across the globe.

Mr Hamissi said the port handled 1,192,000 tonnes and 1,455,000 tonnes of cargo in June and July, 2021 respectively, higher than 934,000 tonnes and 1,187,000 tonnes in June and July 2020.

“The number of ships docking at the port has also increased as in July 2021 we received 136 ships while there were 116 ships by June 2020,” he said.

This year, the port has picked a good momentum regardless of the Covid-19 woos, said Mr Hamissi