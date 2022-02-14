Another red alert issued on melting glaciers atop Kilimanjaro

Arusha. Experts have issued another red alert on the melting glaciers atop the iconic Mount Kilimanjaro.

They warned the ice sheets on the “Roof of Africa” will likely disappear in the next two decades due to global warming.

Other mountains in the region which normally have ice at their summits - Mount Kenya in Kenya and Mount Ruwenzori in Uganda - will suffer the same fate.

“The glaciers will likely disappear over the next two decades,” affirmed a report by the UN think tank on climate change.

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says ice capped mountains in the world were rapidly losing their water storage.





Related Why Mount Kilimanjaro snow likely to dissapear by 2040

Advertisement

Mount Kenya

The assessment was made through using hundreds of thousands of satellite images collected between 2017 and 2018.

Scientific experts are more worried the shrinking ice sheets will lead to sea level rise, one of the impacts of climate change.

The IPCC concerns on disappearing snow at the peak of Africa’s highest mountain follow another expert assessment in October last year.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said the loss of glaciers on Kilimanjaro and other mountains would impact tourism and agriculture.

Debate on the melting glaciers on the 5,895 metre-high Mount Kilimanjaro - one of the leading tourist destinations in Tanzania - has raged for years.

This has been coupled with conflicting dates among scientific and conservation experts as to when the last ice block would be seen at its ice-capped Kibo Summit.









However, residents of Kilimanjaro region and visitors alike confirm the mountain now holds less ice sheets compared with the past.

Studies indicate that the glacier surface area on the mountain was estimated to be only 2.51 square kilometres in 2003 compared to about 20 square km some 150 years ago.

Yet other scientific experts contend that almost 85 per cent of the ice cover disappeared between October 1912 to June 2011.

According to them, the average annual loss was highest in recent years; 2.5 percent from 1989 to 2007, 1.4 percent (1953-1989) and 1.1 percent from 1912 to 1953.

A local expert, who has climbed the mountain countless times, has said melting of ice has been accelerated by heat action from inside the dormant volcano.

Mr Benhadad Mality said the heat coming from inside the crater may be due to volcanic action inside the mountain; the world’s tallest free standing in the world.

“Hot sulphur ash emitted through the vent could be responsible for the receding glaciers seem to have accelerated in recent years,” he told journalists in Arusha recently.

Mount Kilimanjaro and the associated Kilimanjaro National Park (Kinapa), attract about 50,000 foreign tourists annually – mostly mountain climbing enthusiasts.