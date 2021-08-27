In our newspapers published on August 27, 2021 – and also published on our online platforms – we reported on a person arrested on suspicion of terrorism in Mombasa, Kenya, and who was alleged to be a Tanzanian national.

However, at the time when we reported the news, we did not have government confirmation on the nationality of the arrested suspect. This also comes at a time where there have been reported cases in the past of individuals who were found with fake documents in seeking to conceal their true identity-cum-nationality.

As we wait for an official statement from the government regarding the reported incident in Mombasa, we apologize to one and all for any inconvenience(s) that may have been occasioned following the news.





Editor