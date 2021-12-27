Arusha cereal growers reap big from initiative to improve quality of seeds

By Zephania Ubwani More by this Author

Arusha. Cereal farmers in Arusha region are reaping from planting the improved seeds, more than doubling their harvests.

This follows a sensitization drive by the Cereals and Other Produce Board (CPB) for them to plant seeds recommended by experts.

One of them Daniel Ole Laizer from Sepeku village in Monduli district said he had made a fortune in the last harvesting season.

During the period, he harvested 18 bags of wheat, weighing 100 kilos each from one acre where he planted only 65 kgs.

“The seeds were delivered late and the rains were not sufficient. But I managed to get a bumper harvest,” he said during a field visit.

Mr Laizer said an 18 bags of wheat from only one acre was no mean harvest. He used to get only 10 bags without the use of the recommended seeds.

The seeds, branded S. Select, are produced by the Arusha-based Seed Co Tanzania Limited and have shown high productivity of the cereals.

The firm is involved in the breeding, multiplication and distribution of hybrid seeds for wheat, maize and soya beans,sorghum and others.

He called on the company to establish demostration farms from where the wheat farmers will be accessed to modern agronomic skills for the cultivation of the crop.

Mr Laizer also told CPB officials who visited wheat farmers in Monduli and Karatu districts on the need for low interest loans through government guarantee.

A seasoned wheat farmer from Karatu Daniel Pareso attributed bumper harvests of the drought-resistant cereal to early preparation of the farm before planting.

“I have already started to prepare my farm for wheat planting in March next year,” he said, noting that improved seeds was another factor for higher yields.

During the 2021 farming season, he harvested a total of 90 bags of wheat-equivalent to eleven tonnes - at the rate of 12 bags an acre.





“I really benefited from opting to the certified seeds,” he said, adding that in the past he used to get only five to seven bags an acre.

He lauded the agricultural extension staff for sensitizing them on the modern agronomic practices that guaranteed higher yields.

These include the use of the recommended fertilizers to address nutrient deficiency on the farms under cultivation for years.

Mr Pareso said wheat farming - which thrived from the 1960s to 1980s around Karatu - was abandoned because it lost its economic value.

“There were no improved seeds and hence exceedingly low production,” he said. This was compounded by unreliable markets.

Under its country-wide wheat revival programme, CPB intends to give out loans in form of the certified seeds to the cereal farmers.

The beneficiaries will be the contract wheat farmers in Arusha and the neighbouring Manyara and Kilimanjaro regions.

Under the scheme, the farmers and other players in the the value chain would be linked to the financial institutions for loans.

An agricultural officer at Monduli Juu ward in Monduli district Roy Mruma said last season’s (2021) wheat harvest saw improved yields due to the use of the recommended seeds.

On average, eleven bags were harvested from one acre but this could have gone higher to between 17 and 18 bags per acre.

He said discussions were going on between various public and private institutions on how the farmers can be supplied with seeds, fertilizers and other inputs at subsidized prices.

These include the ministry of Agriculture, the Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (Tari), Selian centre in Arusha, CPB and Seed Co, among others.

Early this year, the government announced that it would seriously embark on a new drive to boost wheat production in the country.

The effort targets to raise production of the cereal, one of the food staples, through increased productivity.

The drive aims to attract investors in the sub-sector and revival of the major wheat schemes, especially in the northern regions.

Until 2019, Tanzania imported 90 percent of its annual 800,000 tonne wheat demand. Local production was estimated at 60,000 tonnes.

Wheat is one of the most consumed crops in the country after maize, rice, cassava, beans and potatoes.

Between 2010 -2017 wheat import bill was estimated to be worth $ 289m a year.

Wheat imports rose from about $ 158m in 2010 to $ 415m worth of wheat in 2017, said the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA).