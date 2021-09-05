Assessors out as government welcomes advocates in primary courts

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government has tabled in Parliament the amendment of the law to remove assessors in primary courts signalling a major reform in the country’s administration of justice.

In the amendment, advocates are now allowed to represent clients in primary courts and that assessors would now be deployed whenever there are customary and marriage related cases connected with Islamic laws.

Lawyers yesterday positively greeted the decision, saying proposed changes were substantial in dispensing justice in the country.

In the amendment of the Magistrates’ Court ACT, (CAP. 11) tabled through the Written Laws (Miscellaneous Amendments) (NO. 2) ACT, 2021, the government introduces Sections (4) and (5) immediately after subsection (3).

Section (4) of the Act reads “Notwithstanding the provisions of this section, an advocate or public prosecutor may appear or act for any party in a primary court presided over by a resident magistrate.

“Subject to subsection (4), procedures applied in the proceedings in a primary court shall apply in cases where an advocate or public prosecutor appears or acts for any party in a primary court,” reads the newly introduced Section (5).

Speaking after the bill was tabled in Parliament, Attorney General (AG); Prof Adelardus Kilangi said the decision comes following strengthened supervision and oversight systems in the primary courts.

“Primary courts are now led by resident magistrates with degrees in Law,” he told the Parliament.

However, he said after consultations with the parliamentary committee on Constitution and Legal Affairs, it has been decided that court assessors would now be used in primary courts specifically whenever there are customary and religious related cases.

Earlier, the vice chairperson of the Constitution and Legal Affairs Committee, Ms Najma Giga said they propose amendment of Section 54 to accommodate court assessors in such cases because they are needed in most parts of the country during arbitration in marriage and inheritance cases. Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, former Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) President John Seka said the changes had come at the right time.

“Most primary courts are now led by resident magistrates holding degrees and have passed the Tanzania School of Law. They therefore possess similar qualifications like the district and resident magistrates,” he said.

He said court assessors played a significant role in the past due to the low level of education possessed by magistrates, therefore highly depending on their advice in order to dispense justice.

“But, things have now changed. More magistrates who can independently dispense justice have been recruited,” he said.

However, court assessors could probably be used in small-cause courts that would be introduced in future, according to him.

Advocate Dominic Ndunguru said the decision will broaden lawyer’s premises to represent their clients.

“If a lawyer was able to represent 100 clients a month then the number is expected to rise, bearing in mind that most cases are presided over at the primary courts,” he said.







