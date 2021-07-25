At least 3,000 drown in Tanzania annually

A report from World Health Organization (WHO) indicates that an estimated 236,000 people in 2019 alone lost their lives due to drowning worldwide

Dar es Salaam. About 3,000 people die from drowning each year in Tanzania with recent surveys showing the fatalities involved more young adult fishermen.

A report from World Health Organization (WHO) indicates that an estimated 236,000 people in 2019 alone lost their lives due to drowning worldwide, with 90 percent being from developing countries including Tanzania.

For instance, in Kinondoni District alone every month between four and five people die from water accidents, with the municipality citing poor boats that cannot fight with sea change as the main reason.

Environmental Management and Economic Development Organization (Emedo) in collaboration with other stakeholders will for the first time mark in Tanzania the World Drowning Prevention Day on July 25, this year (today) at Kunduchi Fish Market in Dar es Salaam.

Emedo executive director Editrudith Lukanga told reporters yesterday that the marking is part of implementing the United Nations resolution on drowning prevention that was reached in April, 2021 and passed that every July 25 will be an official day to remind all member states to take action to prevent such deaths.

“We will use the occasion to raise awareness of the effects of drowning accidents and how to take precautions. We will work with various stakeholders to improve the lives of fishermen, sailors, and water travelers,” she said.

Speaking at the event, Kinondoni Municipal Fisheries officer Grace Kakama said the incidents of fishermen drowning is due to poor vessels and sometimes when the weather changes it might force them into the deep sea and sink.

“For instance in Kinondoni per month we receive between four and five cases of fishermen dying. There is a great need to provide more education on how they can save themselves because fishing is a job and it provides them with income,” she said.

In this financial year 2021/2022 the municipality has set aside a budget for purchasing a modern boat that will be used for patrols to rescue fishermen but will also be used in fishing activities.

However, she said through the stakeholders and the government there was a need to establish a centre with GPS and radio calls that will help to follow the fishermen. In the municipality there are 3,000 fishermen.

Meanwhile, Kunduchi Ward Councilor Michael Urio said the fishing industry was very important for the development of the country and the individual but it has not yet been given priority on security issues.

“I, recently went to the funeral of three people who died as a result of a marine accident. Kunduchi is home to a large number of fishermen but we have invested heavily in air and road safety but not on water safety,” he said.