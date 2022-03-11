At least 453 want to leave Ngorongoro voluntarily: PM

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa yesterday revealed that he received a list of 453 residents who want to voluntarily leave the Ngorongoro reserve.

The Premier had allowed the residents to register for the relocation voluntarily from the Ngorongoro as activists resisted the relocation.

The government allows the Maasai to live in the protected area together with wildlife, but it recently raised alarm over increasing population, settlement, livestock and human activities that threaten the sustainability of the area listed by Unesco as one of its World Heritage Site.

The Premier received the list yesterday in a surprising move after a meeting with traditional Maasai leaders, according to a statement issued by his office.

“We will make sure that these people are smoothly relocated, get their title deeds, house as well as the land for grazing,” said Arusha Regional Commissioner John Mongela who handed the list.

Mr Majaliwa, who met about 350 Maasai tribal leaders, said the government had allocated some 400,000 square kilometres of land in Handeni where the pastoralists will be taken to. “Previously, residents who were estimated at 8,000 with 20 to 30 cows could live together with wildlife without any problem but the population has rapidly increased,” he said adding that the human population reached 110,000 while livestock increased to 813,000.

“The residential places were scattered, but today, houses are everywhere while there are neither good health facilities nor schools,” he said.

“We are taking you to areas where you will have access to schools, hospitals and electricity,” he said.

According to the statement, the Maasai traditional leader, Mr Isack Ole Kisongo, said they were ready to cooperate with the government to ensure the available resources benefit the country.

“The relocation of Maasai from Ngorongoro is not different from other places where people were relocated for development activities such as mining, railway construction or the East African Crude Oil Pipeline,” he said.

“I’m eagerly waiting to go to Handeni. I have seen the nice place for us,” said another tribal leader Matengway Ole Tauwo.