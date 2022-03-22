ATE in its quest to elevate women to top positions, launches a new cohort

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. To get more women in management positions, decision-making processes and corporate boards, the Tanzania Employers' Association (ATE) for the eighth consecutive year has launched a training programme to achieve that goal.

Dubbed; the Female Future Programme it also aims to inspire and challenge women leaders to work with determination to deliver upon set goals and maintain positive progress for organisations they work for.

Speaking during the launch on Thursday in Dar es Salaam, Ms Suzanne Ndomba-doran, executive director and chief executive officer of ATE said that the programme also seeks to provide a professional forum for women at all levels to interact and exchange their expertise.

“To us this is an indication that we are doing the right thing with this programme. I would like to let you all know that this is executive practical-oriented training,” she noted.

According to her, the programme has three modules; Leadership (Cultivating one’s inner leadership potential), Board Competence (Building one’s potential attributes as a Director to Corporate Boards) and Rhetoric (Producing and presenting persuasive speeches with intellectual arguments/negotiations).

She said the course was offered for 14 days but spread in nine months with assignments in between and it will be finalised with official accreditation and recognition to participants and their organisations.

“This programme is going to be beneficial and will connect the ladies strategically to improve their performance, personal and organizational success and we believe this will enhance productivity at workplaces and an organization will feel the importance of grooming talents they wish to motivate,” she exudes.

“We assure you that we are developing ladies to become more potential leaders capable of overcoming fear and managing fright when negotiating on various issues,” she added.

She said that the programme is a partnership between ATE and the Eastern and Southern Africa Management Institute (ESAMI) in which after completion, and after passing Board Competence Examination the participants will be recognised as competent to be directors of boards and professional leadership mentors.

“In total we have 73 Ladies joining us for this Cohort from 34 organizations of different sectors, we also have ladies from government parastatals and District Commissioners, this will create a challenging learning environment and develop exposed leaders for business development,” she believed.

She noted that the association has the Female Future Alumni Network which brings together ladies from all cohorts of the Female Future Programme.

“The aim for having the alumni is to establish a powerful network of female leaders that they can use to advance their careers, receive professional advice and opinions, hold meetings and discussions as well as create a referral system where they can assist each other as they aim for the glass ceiling,” she noted.

The programme, she said has experienced a huge growth as they have also launched the Female Future Programme for Women Parliamentarians and Members of the Zanzibar House of Representatives.

ESAMI’s director general, Prof Bonard Mwape said the programme’s role has been to enhance managerial and decision making competences among women as they go up the organization ladders.

“Most organisations especially at senior and board level in Africa are gender biased. Most strategic positions are occupied by men. However, research shows that organisations led by women are more successful,” he said.

“This training ESAMI undertakes will play its part in addressing gender stereotypes at top positions, so that the talk that women are not capable will no longer be true,” Prof Mwape states.