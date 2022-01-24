Auction of hunting blocks earns government Sh19.2 billion

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The allocation of tourist hunting blocks through auction has earned government Sh19.2 billion up from the 5.24 billion that was collected previous auction.

This was said by Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism, Mary Masanja on Monday, saying it was the sixth auction of hunting blocks since it was launched in 2019.

"In the sixth auction which commenced on January 12 and lasted for seven a total of 75 tourist hunting blocks, with 49 of which ownership will expired on December 31, 2021 and other 26 blocks were vacant. A total of 39 companies participated in the auction and of those 26 equivalent to 54.2 percent won 45 tourist hunting blocks,” she said.

Furthermore, Ms Masanja explained a total of Sh14.32 billion was collected with Sh392.7 million collected from application fees and Sh13.86 billion from hunting block fees.

However, she said the government decided to allocate hunting blocks through auction with the aim of increasing transparency and allowing market competition to show the real value of the country's resources.

“For example one category III hunting block which was to be sold through a tender of Sh41.58 million was sold for 462 million which is 11 times the bid price and category II hunting blocks was to be sold for 69.3 million but sold over for 577 million,” she said.

Auction of hunting blocks has resumed after it was put on halt for almost two years.

The blocks are graded in categories one-to-three, and bidders pay different fees, depending on the category of the block.

In March 2020, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism postponed the electronic auctioning of the vacant hunting blocks – initially scheduled for March 5 that year – until further notice. The decision was made due to complaints from some stakeholders, as well as market instability caused by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.