Australian firm recovers mining licence for Lindi graphite project

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government has renewed its agreement with Australian graphite exploring and development firm, Marvel Gold – which is now known as Evolution Energy Minerals - that will see the latter recovering its exploration rights at the Chilalo project that mines graphite.

Located in Ruangwa District, Lindi,s Chilalo Project has strong margins with a significant near-term value-add market opportunity, according to the company’s 2020 definite feasibility study.

Minerals minister Dotto Biteko told The Citizen yesterday that initially the government had revoked the licence after the latter failed to develop the project.

“At that time, it was known as Ngwena Tanzania Limited, but we now have reports that show that it has entered into partnership with another company known as Evolution Energy Minerals that has promised to develop the project within the specified period,” he said.

After conducting a 1,365m drilling programme during the fourth quarter of 2016, the Company announced an increase in the Chilalo mineral resource and hence obtained a Mining Licence for the development of mine in February 2017.

The licence was, however, revoked in five years later after the company failed to meet the requirements according to the law.

According to Mr Biteko, following the new agreement, the company is required to have started operations within eight months of the renewed licence or lose the agreement totally.

“After failing to develop the project, in the late last year, we revoked the licence, but they explained the reason for defaulting the licence. It was largely caused by Covid-19 where a number of projects could not go on due to a number of factors that were pushed back by the pandemic,” he said.

In view of that he said the government agreed to renew the agreement where it is expected they will start with the prospecting licence doing exploration activities and issuing quarterly reports to the government on how much has been spent and so far what has been done among other things.

After that the company is also expected to issue a geological report, which will be handed over to the resource modeling team that will determine how much was spent in exploration among other factors.

“A feasibility study will then be conducted to determine the entire project’s worth; how much the government will get through taxes; types of equipment among other factors before conducting an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA),” he said.

He noted when the studies are completed the company will then be awarded a mining license to commence with the project.

This comes at a time when the company intends to undertake an initial public offering (IPO) and seek a listing on the Australian Securities Exchange.

To give effect to the internal restructure and to facilitate the Proposed Transaction, Marvel and Evolution intend to enter into a share exchange agreement, as a result of which Ngwena Tanzania Limited (the holder of the Chilalo Project) will become an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Evolution.

Evolution will issue to Marvel a to-be-determined number of Evolution Shares (the number of Evolution Shares will be determined by reference to the valuation attributed to the Chilalo Project in the lead-up to the IPO but, in any event, is expected to be a number that results in Marvel holding.