Avocado exports set to increase by 25 percent

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s earnings from avocado exports are projected to reach $45 million (about Sh100 billion) come 2023 up from $33 million (about Sh75 billion) currently.

The projection is based on plans to increase export volumes of the product to 15,000 tonnes which is 3,763 tonnes up compared to 11,237 tonnes exported last year.

The 2021 exports accounted for 510 containers that were shipped to the international market, whereby this volume was an increase by 12.6 percent compared to those of 2020.

The Tanzania Horticultural Association (Taha) told The Citizen yesterday that the projection shows a huge export increase due to increased demand after the country successfully secured new markets in the European Union (EU) and the Gulf States, particularly the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Taha’s Group chief executive officer Jacqueline Mkindi noted that Tanzania secured more avocado customers during the Dubai Expo 2020 that was graced by President Samia Suluhu Hassan in recent weeks on Tanzania Day.

“The new market includes some Gulf states, therefore, expanding the country’s market reach globally. This is the outcome of a commendable job done by various stakeholders, including ministers in opening up the market for Tanzanian products,” she observed.

Ms Mkindi noted that Tanzanian avocados are in high demand in EU countries, especially France and England, as well as the UAE in the Gulf, noting that the India and South Africa markets remained stable for products from the East African country.

According to the International Trade Centre (ITC) statistics, Tanzania produces about 40,000 tonnes of avocados annually and this is expected to rise to 48,000 tonnes come 2025.

“However, apart from being used as fruits, avocado skin and seeds have gained several uses globally, therefore, increasing demand of the produce,” she said.

In the international market, Ms Mkindi said, the country’s avocados have unique characteristics, hinting that awareness to maintain the quality was something that needed to be emphasized.

Ms Mkindi said an increase in local investment especially in modern technology and improved avocado seeds was important to boost avocado production.

“This will help us meet obligations from contracts entered with foreign countries to supply horticultural products following efforts made by stakeholders including government officials in opening the market of agricultural products globally,” she said.

According to her, Taha has been working around the clock to increase collaboration with the Tanzania Official Seed Certification Institute (Tosci) in the production of quality avocado seeds as well as supervising private avocado seeds producers under special arrangements.

The organisation has also been working hand in hand with the government in improving transportation systems on the land, water and air in order to increase efficiency and reduce crop delays in arriving at an appropriate destination.

Tanzania’s regions that are major avocado producers are Mbeya, Njombe, Songwe, Iringa, Kilimanjaro, Arusha, Tanga, Kigoma, Kagera and Morogoro.

Whereby there is also huge potential in Katavi and Rukwa regions.