Back to the basics as Latra issues guidelines for PSV to fight coronavirus

You are now required to wear face masks while in public transport, wash hands with soap and practice social distancing at bus and train stations

Dar es Salaam. Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra) has issued guidelines on how those using public transport can protect themselves from the transmission of Covid 19 virus caused by the novel coronavirus in a statement issued to bus owners.

The guideline, which also targets bodaboda and bajaji drivers, was issued today, Thursday, February 25, by Latra's director general, Gilliard Ngewe, urging passengers to consider various issues including hand washing with running water and soap as they enter and exit major bus and train stations.

Ngewe urged the passengers to cover their mouth and nose as they coughed and sneezed using the inner part of their elbow.

He also urged passengers to practice social distancing by staying within one meter of each person while waiting for transport at stations.

"Wear face masks every time you travel by bus, daladala, train, bodaboda or bajaji especially when you feel you have signs of corona to protect your partner and use masks that have been approved by the Ministry of Health," said Ngewe.

He urged taxi drivers, bodabodas and bajajis to ensure that passengers apply hand sanitizers before boarding.

"Passengers should continue using natural methods to protect themselves from diseases before and after using vehicles," he said.



