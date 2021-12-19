Barbaig woman defies odds to lead GBV fight campaign

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Ms Martha Laurent (48) is fighting to end outdated norms and traditions in her community after being required to have affairs with brothers and uncles of her husband.

According to traditions, having affairs with relatives would earn her several presents including cattle and goats that would ultimately make her rich.

However, that would mean a lifetime burden as she would be required to continue sharing bed with anyone of them at different times throughout her life.

These practices are the forms of violence against women and girls in the communities similar to the Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) that have been under serious eradication campaigns.

Ms Laurent comes from a Barbaiq community and resides at Basutu village, Mulbadaw Ward in Manyara Region.

In the marriage, she is blessed with four children and the same number of grandchildren.

Explaining the ordeal, Ms Laurent said she decided to join groups that advocated eradication of bad traditions in the community.

This came after both her parents and relatives of her husband mounted pressure on her to have affairs with uncles and brothers to fulfil the requirements of their traditions, something that contravened her faith as a devout Christian.

She is now the district coordinator in the organisation committee under the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania (ELCT) in the Mbulu and Hanang Diocese.

“During my send-off event, the relatives of my husband separately promised me several presents including cattle and goats that would make me rich. Surprisingly, after the marriage, my husband wanted to know the number of livestock I had received from his relatives,” said the soft-speaking woman.

Giving further explanation, Ms Laurent said she remembers the night one of her husband’s brother unexpectedly visited her room at midnight with intention of having sex with her.

“I refused his advances and that triggered a serious commotion. When he identified that I was serious with my stance, vowing to block all presents she was promised,” she remembers.

Furthermore, she says her husband took the matter to his parents and that she reported the matter to members of her family.

“Unfortunately, both sides were upset with my decision and position saying I was denying my husband the richness he was supposed to gain,” she says.

According to her, the sad moment came when her husband told her that she had lost significance in his life after refusing to follow the norms and traditions that would give him richness.

Ms Laurent says the new development directed her to engage in advocating the rights of women and children in her efforts to end outdated traditions and restore rights that have been violated for many decades.

She notes that being rejected by relatives was just a small part of the problem, but the huge part of it was that the community believed that a woman who has not undergone Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) brings bad omen to the family and that relatives, and a husband were facing the threat of losing lives.

“I had undergone FGM that is why the intensity of the problem slightly went down. But, my friend was sent home the following day of her marriage shortly after her husband discovered that she hadn’t been genitally mutilated,” she said.

According to her, the father in law of the other woman was complaining in the community how four of his relatives died and that his son’s health deteriorated after marrying a woman who had not undergone FGM.

"The worst thing is that the women have been supporting such cruel acts. A woman whose husband accepted her despite not being genetically mutilated was rejected by the midwives and other women during their visit after her successful delivery," she says.





Children from a Barbaig family participate in daily home duties. PHOTO | FILE

Manyara Regional Social Development officer Anna Fisso says the region was among those leading in violence against women and children especially rape, beatings and homosexuality, among others.

She urges parents to take precautionary measures in parenting, hinting that there were many victims of domestic violence in the area.

“At least 58 percent of the women in the region are subjected to FGM. Also, they are not involved in the expenditure of wealth they have fully participated in generating,” says Ms Fisso.

The development officer in the ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Regina Mollel, said Manyara holds highest records of GBV.

“There is a need for collective action from the society, government, religious leaders and other stakeholders to end the violence,” she says.

Meanwhile, the Norwegian Church Aid Tanzania (NCA) country director, Ms Pauline Parhiala says there were several reasons for GBV to be spoken in the country as the same continues to be a reality in the lives of women, girls, boys and men, and People with Disabilities (PwDs). She says violence has different impacts to not only individuals, but also the community including infringement of human rights.

“Violence can lead to emotional trauma, physical injuries, contraction of sexually transmitted diseases, interruption of growth and development, problems on sexual health, reproductive abilities, unwanted pregnancies and even deaths,” she says.

According to her, these incidents universally go unreported despite their adverse impacts, which go as far as undermining individuals’ confidence and physical disability, stigma and shame.

“Most victims of violence are often forced to believe that it is their fault. However, it is the role of the whole community to bring such incidents to an end,” she says.

This is because at the community level, the incidents negatively tears apart the whole fabric of the community built on trust, dismantles families and communities, according to her. Ms Parhiala says there are also significant financial and economic impacts, calling for social transformation.

“This means we are supposed to embark on a process of change in our relations, norms, values and hierarchies. This requires time, but we are supposed to have a starting point,” she says.

During the transformation process, individuals are supposed to adopt new behaviours in the society and that such changes begin with everyone.

“Nobody can achieve social transformation alone. It should start from somewhere and specifically from me and you,” she says.