Barrick to restore $65 million waste pond closed in 2019

Tarime. Barrick Gold Corporation yesterday announced will restore the operations of a waste pond built at a cost of $65 million at the North Mara gold mine - and which was closed down in 2019.

The firm said that it had achieved its commitment to bring the operation’s tailings storage facility’s (TSF) pond back within its permitted design capacity by the end of this year.

Barrick made the commitment to the government when it took over control of the mine in September 2019, at a time when the National Environment Management Council (Nemc) had closed down the TSF, then holding significantly more water than it should.

Villagers say the facility has effectively ended years of misunderstandings between the mine and surrounding communities over management of toxic waste from water discharged from the mine.

“In short, there have been a lot of improvements in operations of the mine since Barrick took over the management..the so-called toxic waste is now a thing of the past,” said the chairman for Matongo Village in Matongo Ward, Tarime District, Mara, Mr Daudi Itembe.

His Komelela Village counterpart Nyamaganya Marwa shared similar sentiments.

“Reports that toxic waste still finds its way into Tigite River are a blue lie that can only be disseminated by someone who has never been here or seen what has happened here since Barrick took over the management of the mine,” he said.

The company’s chief operating officer for Africa and the Middle East, Mr Willem Jacobs, described the achievement of the target as a huge milestone for North Mara and its team, who had made a herculean effort to bring the badly neglected TSF into line with international best practice as well as Barrick’s own tailings management standards.

“When we took over the old Acacia assets in Tanzania, we formed a partnership with the government to oversee these mines. The real benefits of this partnership included the swift resumption of operations at North Mara and the revitalization of the moribund Bulyanhulu, now both valuable members of the Barrick portfolio. This latest development is further proof of our partnership philosophy’s capacity to deliver real benefits and our commitment to caring for the welfare and environment of our host communities,” Mr Jacobs said.

The investment in the project, increased the water treatment plant’s capacity 16-fold from 2.5 million litres per day to 40 million litres per day.

The addition of a brine treatment plant has reduced the volume of salts in the effluent water, enabling it to be stored safely.

“North Mara will continue to monitor the TSF’s performance and will engage regularly with the relevant authorities to ensure that its high standards are maintained. This includes the analysis of drinking water wells and surface water sources surrounding the mine,” he said.

Barrick’s North Mara general manager Apolinary Lyambiko told journalists yesterday that the company has informed NEMC regarding the milestone and hoped that the environmental watchdog would soon visit the area for its routine checks.

“I am glad that we have achieved what the management had promised NEMC to do when it took over the management of the mine,” said Mr Lyambiko.