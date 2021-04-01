Bashiru Ally and his unenviable record as shortest serving Chief Secretary

Official records show that Dr Dr Ally served in the office of Chief Secretary for the shortest period since independence in 1961. The first Chief Secretary was Dunstan Omari (1962 to 1964).

Dar es Salaam. Former Chief Secretary Bashiru Ally yesterday set the record of serving for the shortest time of only 33 days in the position in the history of Tanzania since independence 59 years ago.

However, Dr Bashiru was also nominated by President Samia Suluhu Hassan as a Member of Parliament (CCM). Also Ambassador Liberata Mulamula was nominated MP and made Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation minister, with Ambassador Mbarouk Nas- soro as his deputy.

Speaking shortly after Dr Philip Mpango was sworn in as the Vice President at the State House in Dodoma yesterday, President Hassan announced changes in the cabinet and other senior positions, including that of Chief Secretary.

In the changes, President Hassan appointed Tanzania’s Ambassador to Japan, Hussein Kattanga, Chief Secretary replacing Ambassador Bashiru Ally.

“After appointing Bashiru Ally as MP, his position is vacant, so, I have appointed Ambassador Kattanga who is in Japan, and then we will look at who to appoint as Ambassador later,” said the president, popular as ‘Mama Samia.’

He was succeeded by Dickson Nkembo (1967 to 1974) followed by Timoth Apiyo who served for 11 years from 1974 to 1985.

Mr Apiyo was succeeded by Ambassador Paul Rupia (1985 to 1995) followed by Marten Lumbanga (1995 to 2006) who was replaced by Philemon Luhanjo who served for six years until 2011.

In 2011, Ambassador Ombeni Sefue was appointed and served for five years until 2016 and replaced by Ambassador John Kijazi who served until February 2021 when he passed away. On February 26, 2021, Dr

Bashiru Ally was appointed and sworn in on February 27 by President John Magufuli, until he was replaced yesterday after having served in the office for 33 days.

It should be noted that Dr Ally, who led the committee that traced CCM’s assets, was appointed the party’s top executive (Secretary General) in 2018, a position he held until his appointment as Chief Secretary this year.

What about the new Chief Secretary? Ambassador Hussein Kattanga had previously served in various government positions before being appointed by Dr Magufuli as Tanzania’s envoy to Japan.

Mr Kattanga served as Mbinga district executive director (DED) and Kinondoni municipal execu- tive director.

He served as Morogoro regional administrative secretary before being appointed in February 2011 as permanent secretary, Prime Minister’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), a position he held until 2012.

From July 2012, President Jakaya Kikwete appointed Mr Kattanga Chief Court Administrator for the Judiciary of Tanzania, a position he held until 2019.

On October 20, 2019 while swearing in the new Chief Court Administrator for the Judiciary, Mr Mathias Kabunduguru, the late President Magufuli lauded Mr Kattanga on his excellent work in the Judiciary.

Dr Magufuli said Mr Kattanga had a good track record in all positions he had held, an achievement that tempted him (Magufuli) to appoint him to represent the government in Japan.

Hussein Kattanga was sworn in as Tanzania’s new Ambassador to Japan on January 27, 2020.



