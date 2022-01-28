Bashungwa issues 14-day ultimatum for RCs to prepare revenue reports

By Habel Chidawali More by this Author

Dodoma. The government has on Friday, January 28, 202 issued a 14-day ultimatum to all Regional Commissioners (RCs) to prepare reports for some of their councils that have failed to meet revenue collection targets.

The minister of state in the President’s Office Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), Mr Innocent Bashungwa said reports should provide details on reasons for the failure and what the way forward is.

Mr Bashugwa was speaking after tabling the Revenue and Expenditure Report for Local Government Authorities covering the period between October and December, 2021.

He said RCs should provide reasons for the District Executive Directors (DED’s) failure to meet targets for the revenue collections and strategies that have been put in place to improve their performance.

“RCs should submit the report to the PO-RALG’s permanent secretary within 14 days,” directed the minister.

Furthermore, he said the DEDs’ performance would be measured by their efficiency in revenue collection and disciplined expenditures.

Minister Bashungwa pronounced Hanang as the district council that has performed best, while Tanga and Kahama lead in the category of cities and municipalities respectively.