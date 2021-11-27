Be Forward calls on motorists to inspect vehicles regularly

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Arusha. Be Forward has advised the Tanzania National Road Safety Council to ensure that motor vehicle owners inspect their vehicles to reduce road accidents caused by faulty cars.

This was said earlier in the week at the road safety week celebrations held in Arusha by Be Forward, who were part of the sponsors the event.

The company’s CEO, Daniel Japhet said on average a vehicle should be inspected four times in a year to consider this to reduce accidents.

In efforts to reduce in the number of road accidents, Be Forward has on several occasions helped the Tanzania National Road Safety Council to provide education on road safety and the importance of regular inspection of vehicles.

‘Be Forward’ has for a long time been a partner in promoting road safety by contributing to road safety education and does so because it is the only major car import and export company in Tanzania.

For the past 4 years we have been importing an average of 6,000 to 10,000 vehicles per month so our participation in the Road Safety Week is something that is important to us as a company", said Daniel Japhet.

Advertisement

During the ceremony, President Samia Suluhu, who was the guest of honor, urged the police force to purchase state-of-the-art vehicle inspection equipment and to dispose of old equipment.

IGP, Simon Sirro asked the government to increase their financial capacity so that they can achieve their accident reduction targets.



